Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 353,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.