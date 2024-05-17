Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Docebo

Docebo Stock Down 0.1 %

DCBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 15,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $56.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Docebo by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.