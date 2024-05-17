iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.32. 5,879,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

