First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

