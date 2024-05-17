NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.88. 1,950,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,523. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

