Wade G W & Inc. Sells 4,726 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 27,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,467. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

