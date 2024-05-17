Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Trading Up 0.5 %

ELMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. 2,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.40. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Electromed by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

