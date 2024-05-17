Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
TSE TVE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2200474 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
