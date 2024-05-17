Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.45. 71,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.86 and its 200-day moving average is $498.18. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

