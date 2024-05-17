98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.