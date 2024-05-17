Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.

