Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.