FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.95. 282,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

