Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 590.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 118,826 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $276.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

