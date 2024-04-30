Skylands Capital LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

