Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.