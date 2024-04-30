Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Asure Software worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 629,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 148,107 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
Asure Software Price Performance
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.88.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
