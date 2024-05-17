2,858 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded down 2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting 112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,343. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 93.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.