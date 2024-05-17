Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FLO stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 948,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,480. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

