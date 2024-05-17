Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. 114,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

