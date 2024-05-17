Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $255.94 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

