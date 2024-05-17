Guardian Capital LP Sells 459 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.56. 112,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.23.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

