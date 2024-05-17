Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Republic Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ RBCAA remained flat at $54.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $57.54.
Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp
In other news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
