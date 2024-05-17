Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after buying an additional 274,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,750,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $595.15. The company had a trading volume of 403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.89. The stock has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

