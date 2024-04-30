Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.