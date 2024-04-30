The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Reduced by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

