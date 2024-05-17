Guardian Capital LP Sells 285 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.00. 114,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.68 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

