RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 897,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,463. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

