Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $23.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.05. 33,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,465. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.70 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

