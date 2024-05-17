Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,230. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

