Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.60. 728,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

