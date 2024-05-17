Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 710,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,951. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

