Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

EXE stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.68. 260,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,022. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$640.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.09.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gable raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

