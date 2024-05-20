Columbia Asset Management Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.54. 11,176,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,439. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

