Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 407,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 192,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,294. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

