Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.78 Billion Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,780,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, hitting $546.37. The stock had a trading volume of 777,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,761. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

