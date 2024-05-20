Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. 4,955,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,887. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.