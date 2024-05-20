Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,328. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

