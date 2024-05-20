Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.23% of Stryker worth $1,403,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

SYK traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.73. 1,210,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,235. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

