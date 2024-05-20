Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.77% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,154,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $25.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $755.88. 419,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,741. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.23 and a 200 day moving average of $640.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

