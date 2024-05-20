Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.57. 1,170,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,318. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

