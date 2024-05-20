Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. 1,393,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,304. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

