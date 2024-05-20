Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,193,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 738,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

