Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,540,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 79.92% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,265,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 684,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

