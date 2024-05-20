Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.26% of Hanesbrands worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

