John Militello Sells 1,079 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, John Militello sold 833 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $19,050.71.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.83. 471,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

