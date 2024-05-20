Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 91,134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,134 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Medtronic worth $1,595,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. 5,512,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.