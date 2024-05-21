JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

