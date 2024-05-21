Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 1.8 %

Mannatech stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

