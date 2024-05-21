The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.34.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
