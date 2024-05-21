Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
About Energy Focus
